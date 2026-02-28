Alba Recognises 16 National Employees with ‘Inspirational Employee of the Year’ Award

Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. (Alba) recognised 16 national employees with the ‘Inspirational Employee of the Year’ 2025 Awards during a ceremony held on 24 February 2026 at the Company’s Al Dana Hall. The awards were presented by Alba’s Chief Executive Officer, Ali Al Baqali, as part of Alba’s ongoing commitment to recognising and developing Bahraini talent.

Among the award recipients, seven were female employees, reflecting Alba’s continued focus on diversity and inclusion across the organisation. The employees were recognised for their strong commitment to Alba’s core values and for consistently demonstrating professionalism, teamwork, and accountability in their roles.

Launched in 2020, the Inspirational Employee of the Year programme has recognised 58 national employees to date. Award recipients are selected through a structured evaluation process based on criteria including Safety Mindset, Coaching and In House Training Contributions, Team Spirit and Collaboration, and volunteering hours dedicated to Alba’s CSR initiatives, such as support for INJAZ Bahrain programmes.

Alba congratulates all award recipients and thanks them for their continued contributions to the Company.