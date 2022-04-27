Alba rolls out ESG Roadmap

Listen to this article now

Aluminium Bahrain (Alba) Chief Executive Officer Ali Al Baqali rolled out the Company’s approved Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) Roadmap by the Board of Directors.

This came under the company’s commitment to Bahrain’s objective of ‘Net Zero Emissions by 2060’ under the leadership of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, and the United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Alba’s ESG Roadmap highlights six strategic priorities over the years: Decarbonisation, Green Energy & Aluminium, Circular Economy & Secondary Aluminium, Employee Welfare, Collaboration & Partnership, and Transparency, Communications & Due Diligence.

“As the world’s largest aluminum smelter ex-China, we have the responsibility to make the Right Choice Today for a Better Tomorrow. Alba’s ESG Roadmap is an all-inclusive approach that embeds our ambitious targets to address the challenges that are and will affect us,” Alba’s CEO Ali Al Baqali said.

“The six priority areas outlined in the roadmap will accelerate our pace to further sustainable value for our people and society.”

Led by the CEO, a special ESG Taskforce Committee has also been created to evaluate the ESG-linked initiatives for each of the 6 priorities and monitor the Company’s achievements.