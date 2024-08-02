Alba Secures Major Deal for Low-Carbon Aluminium

- Advertisement -

Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. (Alba), the world’s largest single-site smelter, marks a significant milestone in sustainable aluminium production with Capral Aluminium, Australasia’s only ASI Certified extruder, becoming the first customer for its revolutionary EternAlTM low-carbon aluminium primary billet.

Launched in May 2024, EternAlTM is offered in two initial variants: EternAl-30 and EternAl-15 boasting a 30% and 15% recycled content respectively, reducing the product’s carbon footprint. Furthermore, EternAlTM has received independent verification by DNV, a globally renowned leader in verification assurance, cementing its sustainability credentials.

Capral Aluminium recently completed successful trials of both EternAl-15 and EternAl-30, enabling it to supply lower-carbon aluminium to a wide range of Australian manufacturing sectors, including marine, defence, transport, construction, signage, and general fabrication.

Ali Al Baqali, Alba’s Chief Executive Officer, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership:

“At Alba, driving sustainable aluminium production is not just a goal, it’s our mission. The successful trials of EternAl-15 and EternAl-30 with Capral represent a significant leap forward in achieving that mission.

We’re proud to partner with a forward-thinking company like Capral, allowing us to not only deliver these high-quality, recycled content products to the Australian market, but to revolutionise the aluminium industry. Together, we’re empowering Australian manufacturers to become environmental leaders, embrace a circular economy, and build a greener future.

This is just the beginning, and I’m excited about the possibilities EternAlTM unlocks for sustainable construction, a cleaner marine industry, and a more responsible transportation sector in Australia.”

Adding further, Luke Hawkins, General Manager Industrial and Supply Chain stated:

“Alba has been particularly proactive in responding to our needs and supporting our desire to investigate options around primary billet with recycled content. Like Capral, Alba is an ASI Chain of Custody certified organisation, which gives us confidence that they are ensuring the material they supply to Capral has been produced responsibly at every stage in the aluminium value chain, it gives us great confidence taking this product to market knowing that it will deliver a best-in-class sustainable solution for Australian manufacturers.”

Alba is committed to scaling EternAlTM production to meet the global demand for sustainable aluminium and empower customers worldwide to reduce their environmental impact.