Alba teamed up with the Nasser Artificial Intelligence Research and Development Centre to advance AI

Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. (Alba), one of the world’s largest aluminium smelters, underlined its commitment to advance in Artificial Intelligence (AI) within its operations with the successful completion of “Green Anode Density Prediction” — one of the many joint projects with Nasser Artificial Intelligence Research and Development Centre.

To celebrate this remarkable achievement, an honouring ceremony was held at Alba’s premises where Alba’s Chief Executive Officer, Ali Al Baqali, and Nasser Artificial Intelligence R&D Centre CEO, Dr. Abdulla Naser Al Noaimi, honoured the Centre’s team involved in the project, in the presence of the Centre’s AI Executive Advisor, Dr. Jassim Haji, as well as other Alba and Nasser Vocational Training Centre (NVTC) officials.

Commenting on the achievement, Alba’s Chief Executive Officer, Ali Al Baqali, said: “We would like to express our thanks and appreciation to HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa for driving the transformation towards AI in the Kingdom of Bahrain and the Nasser Artificial Intelligence Research & Development Centre for selecting Alba to be amongst the first industrial companies in Bahrain for such collaboration. Artificial Intelligence is a tool we want to adopt as without it, we won’t be able to advance and disrupt the norms in our business. We believe that the choices which we make today will simply give us more data about what to do next.”

Adding Further, Nasser Artificial Intelligence Research & Development Centre CEO, Dr Abdulla Naser Al Noaimi, indicated that the Centre aims at becoming one of the main pillars of Artificial Intelligence system in the Kingdom through its unique projects and smart solutions that contribute to the digital transformation initiatives in both government and private sector organizations and companies. He added that the R&D Arm of NVTC, will work on accelerating the pace of digitization, while heading towards a promising horizon in the knowledge-based economy, achieving the Bahrain Vision 2030 goals by young, ambitious Bahraini youth equipped with the necessary skills of this vital stage of national development. The team is focusing on providing creativity and innovation in a new technical suit that contributes to improving operations and enhancing productivity at the local and regional levels, by undertaking these qualitative projects with the various sectors inside and outside the Kingdom of Bahrain.

Green Anode Density Prediction is one of many joint projects to be implemented between Alba and Nasser Artificial Intelligence R&D Centre. The completed project consists of an artificial intelligence model that predicts green anode density based on process variables, in addition to a dashboard that allows users to enter the values of process parameters and get the predicted density, which helps users to optimise the process and achieve the desired density of green anodes.