Alba’s Block 4 Project: Procurement and Foundation Works for Main Equipment Completed

HomeNewsAlba’s Block 4 Project: Procurement and Foundation Works for Main Equipment Completed

Last Updated:
The Chairman of the Board inspects the construction site of Power Station 5 Block 4 in the presence of Alba’s CEO and senior officials.
Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. (Alba), the world’s largest aluminum smelter ex-China, stated today 20 March 2023 that its Power Station 5 (PS5) Block 4 Project is progressing as per schedule.

Block 4 Project’s EPC contractor Mitsubishi Power & SEPCOIII consortium completed the procurement process for the Project’s main equipment — M701 JAC gas turbine, steam turbine and the turbines generators as well as 50% of the manufacturing process for the same equipment. Further, all civil foundation works for the main equipment for Block 4 Project were also completed by February-end 2023.

Commenting on this occasion, Alba’s Chairman of the Board of Directors Shaikh Daij bin Salman bin Daij Al Khalifa stated:

“Alba’s Block 4 Project has started to take shape with the completion of early milestones as per schedule; thus, allowing us to prepare for the major activities on site.

We look forward to safely delivering Block 4, a key Project under Alba’s ESG Roadmap, on schedule and as planned by Q4 2024.”

Alba is also pleased to report that all milestones were achieved safely with the Block 4 Project having clocked 331,723 million hours without single Lost Time Injury (LTI) as of 19 March 2023.

