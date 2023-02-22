Alba’s Chairman Receives Ma’aden Top Officials

- Advertisement -

Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. (Alba)’s Chairman of the Board of Directors Shaikh Daij bin Salman bin Daij Al Khalifa received on Tuesday 21 February 2023 at the Company’s campus a high-level delegation from Ma’aden led by its Chief Executive Officer Robert Wilt in the presence of Alba’s Chief Executive Officer Ali Al Baqali.

Attended by Alba’s Executives as well as the Deputy CEO Abdulaziz Al Harbi and other senior officials from Ma’aden, this meeting aimed to explore avenues for strengthening the cooperation between both Companies on various aspects to include knowledge know-how and ESG as well as focus on potential cooperation for upstream and supply-chain opportunities.

On this occasion, Alba’s Chairman Shaikh Daij bin Salman bin Daij Al Khalifa said:

“We are proud of our long-standing partnership with Ma’aden; we also look forward to continuing our dialogue on areas of mutual interest as we work together to cement our positions as responsible aluminium producers.

Such partnerships are what makes the GCC region a hub for responsible primary smelting and high-grade metal in the industry.”

Chief Executive Officer of Ma’aden, Robert Wilt, added: “It’s a great pleasure to meet with our friends at Alba. We have a collective vision to build and develop a regional aluminum powerhouse. By sharing ideas and knowledge, and working together to enhance our capabilities we will set new benchmarks for the industry in responsible operations, cost efficiency and most importantly positioning the GCC as a key ally in bringing resilience to the global aluminum supply chain. We look forward to strengthening our relationship and working more closely with Alba.”

Following the meeting, Ma’aden delegation was introduced first-hand to Alba’s efficient operations including Line 6 through a field tour around Alba’s different facilities.