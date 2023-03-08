Alba’s top officials attend 2023 Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix

- Advertisement -

Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. (Alba)’s top officials, led by its Chief Executive Officer Ali Al Baqali, witnessed the competitions of the 2023 Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix that was held yesterday (05 March 2023), at the Bahrain International Circuit, marking the opening Formula 1 race of 2023 season.



On this occasion, the CEO Ali Al Baqali hailed the outstanding organisation of F1 race, which underlines the Kingdom’s capacity of hosting events of international calibre thanks to the efforts and commitment of Team Bahrain as well as the concerned bodies and authorities in the Kingdom. Alba hosted representatives of a number of key clients and suppliers (international and local) at its Paddock Club area to attend this much-awaited motorsport event.