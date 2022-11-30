All-new INFINITI QX60 Arrives at the INFINITI showroom in Bahrain!

- Advertisement -

Y.K. Almoayyed & Sons (YKA), the sole distributor of INFINITI vehicles in the Kingdom of Bahrain, launched the new INFINITI QX60, at the INFINITI Showroom on 29th November 2022.



The grand event was attended by VIP guests, including Mr Farouk Almoayyed, Chairman, Y.K. Almoayyed & Sons, Board of Directors of Y.K. Almoayyed & Sons, in addition to local and regional INFINITI executives, and a host of media and social elites from Bahrain.

As said by Mr. Anas Abdulla,General Manager, INFINITI, “We are very happy to gift to the people of Bahrain INFINITI’S QX60, an exquisite exponent of creativity, luxury and innovation. Being the sole distributors of INFINITI in the Kingdom of Bahrain, we are glad that QX60 will now be available for car lovers in the Island who have been an integral part of our journey for over three decades”.