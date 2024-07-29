All-New Land Cruiser Prado A Modern Legend Reborn

- Advertisement -

The all-new Land Cruiser Prado has arrived in Bahrain following a long period of anticipation from Toyota enthusiasts, media, and the digital community. Toyota Bahrain, a division of Ebrahim K. Kanoo (EKK), launched the 2024 Land Cruiser Prado in a ceremony held in the Toyota Showroom in Sitra, attended by members of the EKK Board of Directors and top management.

Building on a heritage of over 70 years across 190 countries, the Land Cruiser Prado has gained a reputation as a robust 4×4 with impressive off-road capabilities, allowing it to maintain peak performance even in the harshest environments. The new model was designed with the aim of getting back to its roots as a brand that connects with people’s lives and communities, resulting in a vehicle that is simple, sturdy, and a practical choice for customers’ lifestyles.

The Land Cruiser Prado comes with two powertrains that combine powerful driving performance with environmental efficiency. The first is a 2.4-liter inline four-cylinder turbo gasoline engine that produces 278 hp and 430 Nm of torque, and the second is a 2.8-liter inline four-cylinder turbo diesel engine that produces 201 hp and 500 Nm of torque. Both are paired with a direct shift eight-speed automatic transmission. It is also the first Land Cruiser Prado to be equipped with Electric Power Steering (EPS), which helps reduce loss of steering control when driving off-road, provides a crisper steering feel, improves maneuverability at low speeds, and enables Lane Tracing Assist.

The exterior design is characterized by inherent strength and stability, combined with an array of high-quality, user-friendly interior features. The streamlined interior prioritizes safety, durability, and an ergonomic layout to reduce driver and passenger fatigue. Strong horizontal lines on the instrument panel and upper door moldings aid in vehicle orientation and create an open cabin with outward views.

Striking a balance between rugged durability and enhanced convenience and comfort, the new Land Cruiser Prado’s cabin is equipped with a range of advanced features. These include wireless charging for smartphones, a 12.3-inch touchscreen multimedia system with Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ compatibility, a 12.3-inch full graphic color meter, a color head-up display (HUD), a dual-zone automatic air conditioning system with rear AC vents, a 10-speaker JBL surround sound system, multi-adjustable power and ventilated front seats, and 60/40 split and reclining second-row seats, fully flat-folding third-row seats.

The new Prado also comes with numerous safety features, including Toyota Safety Sense, an advanced safety technology package that includes a Pre-Collision System (PCS) with extended features to include Intersection Collision Avoidance Support; Acceleration Suppression, which reacts to sudden use of the throttle in low-speed driving; and Emergency Steering Assist. The package also includes Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC) with Full-Speed Range and several features such as Earlier detection of interrupt vehicle and Curve speed reduction, Lane Tracing Assist (LTA), Lane Departure Alert (LDA), and Adaptive High Beam System (AHS).

Customers have a choice of 10 distinctive exterior colors. These include Avant Garde Bronze ME, Dark Gray, Smoky Blue combined with a light grey roof, Super White, Platinum White Pearl MC, Black, Attitude Back MC. In Addition to one newly developed color: Sand combined with a light grey roof. Meanwhile, the interior is available in a choice of Dark Chestnut, Black, or Chateau. The vehicle also comes equipped with a choice of two designs 18-inch alloy wheels, one of which offers better off-road performance while the other is designed for functional beauty and practicality.