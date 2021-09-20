All services provided at the Bahrain International Exhibition and Convention Centre will be transferred to Bahrain International Hospital and Sitra Mall starting Monday, 20 September 2021

Listen to this article now

The Ministry of Health has announced the transfer of all COVID-19 related health services provided at the Bahrain International Exhibition and Convention Centre to Bahrain International Hospital and Sitra Mall starting Monday, 20 September 2021.

Vaccination services will be transferred to Sitra Mall. While health care services for patients who are under self-isolation will be transferred to the Bahrain International Hospital.

The Ministry stated that the Bahrain International Hospital has been equipped with all necessary medical equipment to treat patients with mild and moderate symptoms who are under self-isolation. The hospital will include both an outpatient department and a short stay department.

The Ministry of Health called on all patients with mild and moderate symptoms who require health care and are under self-isolation to head directly to the Bahrain International Hospital without calling 444.

The Ministry also confirmed the continuation of daily vaccination services in health centres to reach community immunity, and protect public health.

The Ministry added that to protect public health Bahrain is continually developing its vaccination protocols in accordance with international standards.

The Ministry of Health commended the responsible role of all citizens and residents who received the vaccination. Those who haven’t received a vaccine are urged to register via healthalert.gov.bh, or through the BeAware application, where information relating to the vaccines is available.

The Ministry of Health has confirmed that the Bahrain International Exhibition Centre will be disinfected after all services have been transferred. Maintenance will also be carried out on the centre’s ventilation systems.