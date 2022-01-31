AlMabarrah AlKhalifia announces registration dates for Rayaat Scholarship Program, Late HRH Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa Scholarship

Listen to this article now

AlMabarrah AlKhalifia Foundation (MKF) announced that the registration for the Rayaat Scholarship Program and the Late His Royal Highness Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa Scholarship for the coming academic year 2022 – 2023, will be on February 6-15.

This year, AlMabarrah AlKhalifia Foundation is allocating a number of bachelor degrees with partnering universities, namely the University of Bahrain and Bahrain Polytechnic, as part of Rayaat program.

Under the umbrella of the late HRH Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa Scholarship program, the Foundation also provides seven scholarships for bachelor degrees at the British University of Bahrain, Ahlia University, Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland – Bahrain (RCSI Bahrain), Bangor University and University of London at the Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF).

The selection process will be based on academic achievement, a personal interview and an assessment, in addition to each applicant’s volunteer work.

The Raayat program goes in line with the Foundation’s vision to enable Bahraini youth in achieving excellence and providing them with opportunities in continuing their university education. This initiative aims to create a conscious and educated generation capable of overcoming challenges and actively contributing towards the advancement of society and the Kingdom as a whole.

AlMabarrah AlKhalifia Chairperson of the Board of Trustees of Foundation Her Highness Shaikha Zain bint Khalid Al Khalifa expressed her pride in the continued efforts made by the Foundation to support and motivate students to obtain academic qualifications, by awarding Raayat program scholarship and HRH Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa, may his soul rest in peace, scholarships.

She praised the distinguished partnership that brings together the Foundation along with partnered universities to provide such grants to contribute towards preparing promising and creative competencies in various scientific and professional fields.

Those wishing to apply for Rayaat Scholarship program and HRH Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa scholarship can fill out the application form via the Foundation’s website www.mkfbh.org.

Registration for medical scholarships at the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland – Bahrain (RSCI) will open later this year.

Rayaat Scholarship program was launched in 2011 as a comprehensive approach to promote educational achievement and personal development.

The program provides scholarships for students to join an accredited university in Bahrain, as well as offering many benefits including financial incentives, workshops and opportunities, while promoting a culture of ‘community responsibility” by instilling volunteerism and community service within a supportive environment.

Established on May 30, 2011, AlMabarrah AlKhalifia is a non-profit foundation registered and licensed by the Ministry of Labour and Social Development and is run by an independent council of secretaries with a long-standing experience in community service.

MKF aims to empower Bahraini youth to succeed through launching comprehensive programmes. Its vision aims to create dynamic and active members in society with a focus on achieving educational excellence.

Through aligning the foundation’s vision with the Bahrain 2030 vision, MKF is committed to enriching Bahrain’s education sector through specialized programs that target Bahraini youth while providing them with practical experiences and instilling social responsibility in them.