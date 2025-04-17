AlMabarrah AlKhalifia Celebrates ‘Ithra Buds’ & ‘Seniors’ Success

AlMabarrah AlKhalifia Foundation (MKF) concluded its ‘Ithra Buds’ and ‘Ithra Seniors’ programmes, with over 50 students between the ages of 10 and 14 benefiting from these enriching experiences.

‘Ithra Buds’ and ‘Ithra Seniors’ are dynamic educational programmes aimed at equipping young minds with essential life skills. Led by expert trainers, the programmes offer a blend of interactive activities designed to foster self-awareness and personal growth in an engaging, fun-filled environment. The participants took part in a variety of activities, including workshops, field trips, hands-on challenges, sports days, arts and crafts, and project-based learning, all designed to inspire and empower them.

In a related initiative, AlMabarrah AlKhalifia Foundation, in partnership with Young Traders and with the support of Tamkeen Bahrain, organised a successful trade fair at Bahrain City Centre Mall. This event showcased over seven entrepreneurial projects developed by the participants of ‘Ithra Buds’, where they had the opportunity to apply their newfound business skills in a real-world setting, experiencing the practical aspects of running their own projects.

The launch of these programmes followed a thorough needs assessment of the participants, guided by self-evaluations completed by all applicants. Both programmes are offered twice a year, during the spring and summer holidays. As part of its ongoing commitment to youth development, the foundation is set to launch ‘Ithra Youth’ this summer, a new programme for those aged 15-16. Additionally, the ‘Wathiq’ programme, aimed at preparing 17-18-year-olds for university, continues to be an integral part of the foundation’s offerings.

Her Highness Shaikha Zain bint Khalid Al Khalifa, Chairperson of AlMabarrah AlKhalifia Foundation, expressed: “I am proud to see the continued success of our foundation’s 13-year journey in enriching Bahrain’s educational landscape. Through these programmes, we aim to provide participants with valuable life skills, financial literacy, creative thinking, and foster an entrepreneurial mindset, all while encouraging personal discipline and independence. At AlMabarrah AlKhalifia Foundation, we remain dedicated to delivering programmes that nurture the next generation of proactive leaders who will make a lasting, positive impact on society.”