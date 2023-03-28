AlMabarrah AlKhalifia Foundation and the Royal University for Women signed an MOU.

- Advertisement -

AlMabarrah AlKhalifia Foundation signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Royal University for Women, which aims to advance the role of both entities by achieving common goals related to the development of professional skills across various fields.



The signing ceremony witnessed the presence of Mrs. Saba Seyadi, Executive Director of AlMabarrah AlKhalifia Foundation, and Professor Yusra Mouzughi, President of the Royal University for Women, in addition to a number of employees from both entities.

The agreement included providing MKF beneficiaries with training opportunities at the Royal University for Women, and enabling the Foundation to utilize the university’s facilities to host events, educational activities and organize workshops aimed at refining basic academic skills.

On this occasion, Mrs. Saba Seyadi commented on the fruitful partnership between the University and the Foundation, praising the university’s leading role in developing the future generation of female leaders in Bahrain and beyond.

Professor Yusra Mouzughi expressed her excitement at opening new horizons of cooperation in various fields that serves the goals of both entities. She also praised the effective role and efforts made by the Foundation in empowering and preparing Bahraini youth for the labor market by providing them with a range of activities in accordance to their aspirations and interests.

The Rayaat Scholarship program is one of the most prominent programs of AlMabarrah AlKhalifia Foundation, and was launched in 2011, in line with the Foundation’s goal aimed at empowering youth and developing their academic and practical skills in various fields. The program seeks to provide academic scholarship, in addition to organizing workshops and educational courses throughout the academic year and creating job opportunities in governmental and private sectors. The program also aims to enhance the concept of social responsibility towards the country and urge students to participate in volunteer work to serve the community.

The Royal University for Women is the first private international university dedicated solely to the higher education of women in the Kingdom of Bahrain, and was launched in 2005 in Riffa. With over 1500 qualified graduates who are setting up their own businesses or taking up senior positions in industry, the university continues to successfully create a generation of ambitious and leading young women who are distinguished by leadership, decision-making and independence skills, and aims to provide them with high-quality education and training, guaranteeing their academic excellence and personal development at a local, regional and global level.