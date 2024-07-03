AlMabarrah AlKhalifia Foundation Announces Launch of Ithra 2

- Advertisement -

AlMabarrah AlKhalifia Foundation recently launched Ithra 2, a program which aims to target youth ages 13-15, for the first time. Under the guidance of specialised trainers, the program offers a one-of-a-kind educational experience through a wide range of accredited activities and interactive workshops centred around various topics including self-discovery and development.

As part of the Foundation’s efforts to enhance its youth programs, Ithra 2 took place over the course of 10 days and witnessed a wide turnout of over 35 students. The participants were able to achieve personal growth and development, in addition to gaining insight into different fields of expertise.

Following an extensive study focused on the participants’ needs and evaluating their self-assessment results, Ithra 2 encompasses a line-up of workshops, field trips, challenges, bootcamps, sports day, arts and crafts, practical exercises in etiquette and protocols, as well as final projects.

Established in 2011, AlMabarrah AlKhalifia is a non-profit foundation registered and licensed by the Ministry of Labour and Social Development. MKF is committed to enriching Bahrain’s education sector through specialized programs that target Bahraini youth while providing them with practical experiences that give back to the Kingdom.

For support and inquiries, please contact AlMabarrah AlKhalifia Foundation at 17499909, through email at scholarship@mkf.org, or by visiting the website www.mkfbh.org.