AlMabarrah AlKhalifia Foundation Announces the Launch of the Fourth Edition of the Ithra Youth Program

Listen to this article now

AlMabarrah AlKhalifia Foundation announced the launch of the fourth edition of the Ithra Youth Program, which will run for two phases, the first extending over two weeks during the spring break, started from January 152022. During this period, the program will witness the attendance of 60 participants, whereas the second phase will start during the summer vacation in July 2022.

- Advertisement -

The first phase will include a daily program that consists of various virtual and in-person workshops, in accordance to the guidelines set by the Ministry of Health and the National Taskforce for Combating the Coronavirus. The agenda of the first phase falls under the slogan of: “Discover… Achieve… Apply”, which aims to enhance the participants’ personal and life skills, instill a culture of giving back to society and the country, and contribute to determining their goals by engaging in mental and physical activities that seek to instill educational values, with the cooperation of 20 experienced trainers within their respective fields.

The program is divided into four stages, where the first falls under the theme of ‘Discover Yourself’. This stage will help participants learn about their strength and personal skills. The second stage, ‘Take a Step’, contributes to enhancing the participants’ skills and values through physical and mental activities. As for the third stage, entitled ‘Surprise Me’, will provide the participants the opportunity to highlight various skills and values. During the final stage, ‘Accomplish’, the participants will be required to work on their final comprehensive project, which includes everything they learned during the program.

This leading program has been designed by adopting a study of the participants’ needs and analyzing the results of their self-assessment, to enable each participant to develop their skills. The program aims to direct youth energies towards achieving the development process witnessed by the Kingdom of Bahrain. The Ithra program is keen on refining and highlighting talents, with a focus on developing a number of important skills, most notably; employment, technical, social and life skills, in addition to project management, and learning about university life and the different professions within the labor market.

The Ithra program aims to enhance the personal and life skills of the youth, instill a culture of giving back to society and the country, and contribute to the formation of their goals through mental and physical activities that instill the program’s educational values in cooperation with trainers who have extensive experience within their respected fields.

The Foundation’s programs seek to create vibrant Bahraini youth equipped with the required skills and knowledge to add value and make a positive impact in society, in line with the vision of enabling Bahrainis to thrive and contribute towards strengthening the national economy. Ithra, targets two categories of participants, namely young people aged 13-17 years old, and includes a unique learning experience by providing mental and physical activities, in line with the program’s values. The Foundation

also focuses on the trainers, and is keen on providing them with advanced courses in training and how to deal with participants.

AlMabarrah AlKhalifia Foundation (MKF) is a non-profit foundation registered and licensed by the Ministry of Labor and Social Development. Established in 2011 in the Kingdom of Bahrain, its aim is to make a social and positive impact in the education field and to empower Bahraini youth to reach their optimum potential. By providing Bahraini youth with knowledge, skills and character, it is hoped that they will be able to develop themselves and their Kingdom further.