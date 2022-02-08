AlMabarrah AlKhalifia Foundation Concludes the First Season of Ithra Youth Program 2022

Listen to this article now

AlMabarrah AlKhalifia Foundation has concluded its first season of the fourth edition of the Ithra Youth Program entitled “Discover, Achieve, Apply”. The program witnessed the participation of about 60 students in cooperation with 20 mentors who have extensive experience in enhancing personal skills and instilling a culture of giving back to the community and country, while also supporting participants in setting goals. The second season is expected to start during the summer vacation in July 2022, where participants who passed the criteria for the first season of the program will move to the second season.

The first stage included a daily program that consisted of various virtual and in-person workshops, in accordance to the guidelines set by the Ministry of Health and the National Taskforce for Combating the Coronavirus, which enabled participants to engage in mental and physical activities that sought to inculcate the educational values of the program through several stages. The first stage was entitled “Discover Yourself”, in which participants learned about the strengths and personal skills, whereas the second stage, “Take a Step”, contributes to enhancing the participant’s skills and values through physical and mental activities. As for the third stage, entitled ‘Surprise Me’, will provide the participants the opportunity to highlight various skills and values. During the final stage, ‘Accomplish’, the participants will be required to work on their final comprehensive project, which includes everything they learned during the program.

This leading program has been designed by adopting a study of the participants’ needs and analyzing the results of their self-assessment, to enable each participant to develop their skills. The program aims to direct youth energies towards achieving the development process witnessed by the Kingdom of Bahrain. The Ithra program is keen on refining and highlighting talents, with a focus on developing a number of important skills, most notably; employment, technical, social and life skills, in addition to project management, and learning about university life and the different professions within the labour market.

The Ithra program aims to enhance the personal and life skills of the youth, instill a culture of giving back to society and the country, and contribute to the formation of their goals through mental and physical activities that instill the program’s educational values in cooperation with trainers who have extensive experience within their respected fields.

The Foundation’s programs seek to create vibrant Bahraini youth equipped with the required skills and knowledge to add value and make a positive impact in society, in line with the vision of enabling Bahrainis to thrive and contribute towards strengthening the national economy. Ithra, a three-year program, targets two categories of participants, namely young people aged 13-17 years old, and includes a unique learning experience by providing mental and physical activities, in line with the program’s values. The Foundation also focuses on the trainers, and is keen on providing them with advanced courses in training and how to deal with participants.

AlMabarrah AlKhalifia Foundation (MKF) is a non-profit foundation registered and licensed by the Ministry of Labour and Social Development. Established in 2011 in the Kingdom of Bahrain, its aim is to make a social and positive impact in the education field and to empower Bahraini youth to reach their optimum potential. By providing Bahraini youth with knowledge, skills and character, it is hoped that they will be able to develop themselves and their Kingdom further.