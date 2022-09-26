AlMabarrah AlKhalifia Foundation Honored for Rayaat at 8th GCC Ministerial Committees Meetings

- Advertisement -

In celebration of the 11th annual awards ceremony paying tribute to pioneering projects in the field of social work, the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia honored AlMabarrah AlKhalifia Foundation on Sunday 25th September 2022. The event was held in conjunction with the 8th edition of the GCC ministerial committees (labor – affairs / social development and civil service) meetings held at the Crowne Plaza in Riyadh, KSA.



Noora bin Hindi, Rayaat’s Scholarship Head, received the award on behalf of the Foundation. The recognition stands as a testament to the Foundation’s ongoing efforts to adopt projects and development initiatives that aim to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals and Economic Vision 2030.

Commenting on the occasion, Her Highness Shaikha Zain bint Khalid Al Khalifa, Chairperson of the Board of Trustees of AlMabarrah AlKhalifia Foundation and Chairperson of MKF E-Services, said: “I would firstly like to thank the Ministry of Social Development for displaying their confidence in our Foundation by nominating Rayaat as one of the leading projects offered by the private sector in the social work industry in the Kingdom. This celebration is a great motivation for us to move towards the development of our business as part of the sustainable social responsibility pillars. We would also like to thank all those who have supported the Foundation’s progress and objectives, as well as individuals and institutions who have contributed to making this achievement possible.”

Rayaat Scholarship program was launched in 2011 as a comprehensive approach to promote educational achievement and personal development. The program provides scholarships for students to join an accredited university in the Kingdom of Bahrain, as well as offering many benefits including financial incentives, workshops and opportunities, while promoting a culture of ‘community responsibility” by instilling volunteerism and community service within a supportive environment.