AlMabarrah AlKhalifia Foundation Launches Youth Enrichment Program

AlMabarrah AlKhalifia Foundation (MKF) has announced the launch of the second season of its “Ithra 1” Youth Enrichment Program designed specifically for children aged 10 to 12. Building upon the success of its spring break debut, the second phase of the program kicked off in early July 2024 with nearly 40 participants.

Throughout 2024, the MKF has consistently introduced a multitude of youth enablement programs led by experienced trainers. Ithra 1, the Foundation’s latest program, provides a dynamic learning experience through engaging activities and workshops on various topics to foster self-discovery and personal development.

The program offers a well-rounded curriculum which was developed through an independent analysis of the participants’ needs and submitted self-evaluations. Participants will engage in practical workshops, field trips, stimulating challenges, team-building camps, a dedicated sports day, arts and crafts activities, and practical etiquette and good behavior lessons. The course will conclude with final projects that will demonstrate the participants’ acquired knowledge and skills.

Ithra 1 graduates can look forward to continuing their journey in the Ithra 2 program next year, which caters to the age group of 13-15 years.

Established in 2011, the AlMabarrah AlKhalifia Foundation is a non-profit organization registered and licensed by the Ministry of Labor and Social Development. The Foundation is committed to making a lasting positive impact on Bahrain’s educational landscape by empowering the Kingdom’s youth to reach their full potential. Through a variety of workshops and courses, the MKF aims to equip young minds with valuable knowledge, skills, and experiences that will benefit them and contribute to the nation’s progress.