AlMabarrah AlKhalifia Foundation Organizes Virtual Graduation Ceremony for Rayyat Students

Following the guidelines set by the Kingdom to ensure the health and safety of all attendees, AlMabarrah AlKhalifia Foundation organized a virtual graduation ceremony for the second batch of graduates from the Rayyat Scholarship Program. A total of 17 graduates received Bachelors and Masters degrees from various fields including accounting, law, engineering, media, marketing, logistics and network design and a Master’s in business management and more.

Her Highness Shaikha Zain bint Khalid Al Khalifa, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of AlMabarrah AlKhalifia Foundation, attended the graduation virtually through Microsoft Teams, alongside members of the Board of Trustees, the administrative staff of the Foundation and the graduate students. The ceremony included a video highlighting the graduates’ accomplishments over the course of the year, as well as a speech from Her Highness Shaikha Zain bint Khalid Al Khalifa in honor of the occasion.

Her Highness Shaikha Zain bint Khalid Al Khalifa, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of AlMabarrah AlKhalifia Foundation expressed her happiness and pride in the students of the Foundation following their successful graduation, stating: “We are extremely proud of the students of AlMabarrah AlKhalifia Foundation and would like to congratulate them on their success throughout their time in the Rayyat program. We are confident that graduating is merely the start for this distinguished group and we look forward to seeing more of their future accomplishments as they serve the Kingdom of Bahrain across different sectors. We would like to wish them great success in their professional journeys.”

During their time at the Rayyat scholarship program, the students enrolled in a number of developmental courses and workshops across various fields, including self-confidence, self-assurance, the development of speech skills, management, communication with others and English, making them fully prepared to enter the labor market and perform successfully within their job roles.

Additionally, the Foundation focused on raising awareness on the importance of volunteer work and the sense of giving back to the community among the students enrolled in the Rayyat program, as it builds on the Foundation’s pillars, including “Giving is a human trait” in which each student is required to achieve 30 hours of volunteer work throughout the academic year, as well as various events.

During the closing ceremony, two graduates delivered a speech thanking AlMabarrah AlKhalifia Foundation and expressing their gratitude and appreciation for this opportunity and the integrated educational experience that was offered by the foundation during their studies. Furthermore, a memorial group photo was taken with Her Highness Shaikha Zain bint Khalid Al Khalifa, the Board of Trustees and the Foundation’s staff members.

The Rayaat Scholarship Program was launched in 2011, following a comprehensive approach to the education and personal development of Bahraini Youth by providing them with scholarships at accredited universities in the Kingdom, in addition to other training opportunities in the public and private sectors, with the aim of developing skills among the students by providing them with necessary workplace ethics. The program also aims to enhance the concept of social responsibility towards the Kingdom and encourage students to participate in volunteer work to serve the local community.