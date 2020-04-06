AlMabarrah AlKhalifia Foundation has announced its readiness to implement “Jaser” a first-of-its-kind initiative in the Kingdom of Bahrain, which includes a “Remote Work” platform which is a new addition to the services provided by the Foundation. A memorandum of understanding was signed with “Vanguard” to implement the project, as this project comes in line with the Foundation’s efforts to strengthen its community partnership and its mission to empower young people to develop their educational and practical skills in order to achieve the Kingdom’s economic vision 2030.

The rapid and successive technological developments have resulted in the creation of a new culture within the labor market, including remote and temporary work based on the completion of certain tasks. The platform will contribute to providing the best approach which will allow companies and individuals to search for the optimal provider of a required professional service, in addition to promoting local talent on a regional and global level.

Commenting on the occasion, Her Highness Shaikha Zain bint Khalid Al Khalifa, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of AlMabarrah AlKhalifia Foundation, said: “We are pleased

to collaborate with Vanguard to launch the “Jaser” platform, which provides a virtual job market that showcases the potential talents of the Bahraini youth locally and internationally, and gives companies and individuals the opportunity to earn income flexibly and easily by increasing their capabilities through their ability to employ, increase productivity and give them more professional experience.”

“AlMabarrah AlKhalifia Foundation is constantly striving to keep pace with global trends in order to empower young people and invest in the future, thereby enhancing the Kingdom’s economic standing and helping young people contribute to the overall development process” she added.