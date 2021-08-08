AlMabarrah AlKhalifia Foundation Provides Training Opportunities for Ithra Program Members

Listen to this article now

AlMabarrah AlKhalifia Foundation announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with AlQoud Enterprise, which includes training opportunities with the enterprise. The agreement between both entities comes as part of the Foundation’s constant efforts to provide the best training opportunities for students within the Rayaat Scholarship Program and the Ithra program, with the aim of developing their skills and practical experience.

- Advertisement -

The training opportunities aim to enhance the student’s experience and provide them with the necessary expertise and practical skills required to ensure their success upon their entry into the labor market in the future. In addition, the training opportunities also aim to create awareness among students of job vacancies within local companies, enabling them to employ their maximum efforts, as well as inspiring them to be innovative and creative, whilst instilling a sense of social responsibility in them, which will lead them into becoming qualified cadres that contribute to advancing social and economic development in the Kingdom.

AlQoud Enterprise, which is managed by its founder Mr. Khalid Al Qoud, is a professional management consulting company that seeks to provide a range of innovative services and solutions to business owners and institutions. The enterprise relies on the implementation of its corporate work on basic principles which include integrity, innovation, quality and commitment. The MoU between both entities aims to develop leadership skills within the youth, by ensuring that these development training programs provide leadership and entrepreneurship skills which will boost the confidence of the participants within the program.

“We at AlMabarrah AlKhalifia Foundation constantly aim to create a generation that possesses the best skills and practical experience required to succeed within the labor market. We also strive to ensure a better future for our graduates by equipping them with the necessary skills required to support them in their future journey within the business world, as well as contribute towards making them a generation capable of overcoming any challenges they may face. We aspire for graduates of both the Rayaat and Ithra program to be an ideal choice for employment after successful completion of their studies,” commented Chairperson of the Board of Trustees of AlMabarrah AlKhalifia Foundation, Her Highness Shaikha Zain bint Khalid Al Khalifa.

Al Mabarrah Al Khalifia Foundation (MKF) is a non-profit foundation registered and licensed by the Ministry of Labour and Social Development. Established in 2011 in the Kingdom of Bahrain, its aim is to make a social impact in the education field and to empower Bahraini youth to reach their optimum potential. By providing Bahraini youth with knowledge, skills and character, it is hoped that they will be able to develop themselves and their Kingdom further.