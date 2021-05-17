AlMabarrah AlKhalifia Foundation Signs Agreement with United Nations Development Programme (UNDP)

AlMabarrah AlKhalifia Foundation announced the signing of an agreement with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) to develop and launch upcoming youth programs through a series of projects and activities aimed at tackling social and environment issues aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDPs). The aim of these programs is to integrate these goals into the core functions of the Foundation.

- Advertisement -

The signing ceremony was held virtually on Sunday April 11th, 2021, in the presence of UNDP Resident Representative, Mr. Stefano Pettinato and AlMabarrah AlKhalifia Foundation’s Executive Director, Ms. Saba Yousif Seyadi.

Commenting on this partnership, Her Highness Shaikha Zain bint Khalid Al Khalifa, Chairperson of the Board of Trustees of AlMabarrah AlKhalifia Foundation, said: “We are proud to be partnering with the UNDP to roll out future youth programs which come as part of the Foundation’s continuous efforts to creating well-educated future leaders capable of tackling social and environmental challenges within society, through the use of Sustainable Development Goals.”

“Through these programs, we aim to host several workshops which will help students get a better understanding of the importance of SDGs and its implementation to creating a better society for future generations,” she added.

“We are pleased to lay the grounds for future cooperation with MKF by signing this agreement today. MKF is surely one of the most active youth enablers in Bahrain, which was also recognized through their winning the 2020 edition of the “King Hamad Youth Empowerment for the SDGs Award”. We are committed to collaborate with the MKF’s ensuring existing and new projects align with the SDGs, and look forward to work together in areas within UNDP’s mandate and focus,” commented UNDP Resident Representative, Mr. Stefano Pettinato. The Sustainable Development Goals, also known as the Global Goals, are 17 ambitious and integrated objectives for a greener, healthier, more peaceful and equal plant. These goals were adopted by all United Nations Member States in 2015 as a universal call to action to end poverty, protect the planet and ensure that all people enjoy peace prosperity by 2030.