AlMabarrah AlKhalifia Foundation Signs an MoU with Nasser Vocational Training Center

AlMabarrah AlKhalifia Foundation (MKF) signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Nasser Vocational Training Center (NVTC) to strengthen its partnership in the development of artificial intelligence innovations and the exchange of experiences between both entities.

Signing on behalf of the Nasser Vocational Training Center was the Executive Director, Dr. Abdulla Naser Al Noaimi, and on AlMabarrah AlKhalifia Foundation’s end was Executive Director, Saba Yousif Seyadi. The ceremony included the attendance of General Secretary Shaikha Hala bint Mohammed Al Khalifa, AlMabarrah AlKhalifia’s Youth Programs Head, Fatima Al Jar, and the Nasser Vocational Training Center’s Artificial Intelligence Consultant, Dr. Jassim Haji.

The agreement establishes the provision of “Nasser Center for Research and Development” facilities, as part of the Nasser Vocational Training Center, specializing in artificial intelligence for the Foundation’s members with the benefit of utilizing the efforts and experience of the academics and specialists of artificial intelligence research and innovation by providing guidance and solutions and implementing them. The Nasser Centre for Research and Development in Artificial Intelligence will ensure that research and development requirements are studied through the provision of facilities and guidelines.

Commenting on this occasion, Shaikha Hala bint Mohammed Al Khalifa, the General Secretary of AlMabarrah AlKhalifia Foundation, assured the importance of investing in the energies of youth in promising fields such as artificial intelligence and future science. AlMabarrah AlKhalifia Foundation aims to find new and incredible opportunities for its members in order to achieve the directives set by Her Highness Shaikha Zain bint Khalid Al Khalifa, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of AlMabarrah AlKhalifia.

On his end, Executive Director, Dr. Abdulla Naser Al Noaimi, added that the agreement is vital in achieving a partnership that would contribute to opening new avenues to enhance contributions made in the fields of artificial intelligence and future sciences. With the aim of working to create a stimulating working environment for young people in the Kingdom of Bahrain in desirable qualitative areas, as per the directives set by His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa.

It should be noted that the Nasser Vocational Training Center is one of the most promising educational strategic projects in the Kingdom of Bahrain. It is an alternative vocational education course for Bahraini youth, which aims to make it possible for the Centre’s students to be qualified for specialized jobs or to continue their education at the university level.