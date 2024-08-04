AlMabarrah AlKhalifia Foundation Supports Students’ University Journey

- Advertisement -

AlMabarrah AlKhalifia Foundation continues supporting high school graduates in navigating their path to university through the “Watheq” program, which aims to equip them with the necessary skills and knowledge to ensure a successful, smooth, and enjoyable university life.

The “Watheq” program targets 16 to 18 age group, with more than 60 graduates participating. The program includes a series of workshops that reinforce the values​​of self-discipline among participants and highlight the importance of self-reliance to face the challenges during their college journey; workshops topics include: choosing the right major, applying to universities, fulfilling requirements, as well as enhancing personal skills.

It is worth noting that the “Watheq” program was based on a solid and comprehensive foundation, as it consists of interactive workshops, field visits, and practical applications, all of which cover topics of self-development and motivation, refining basic skills, introducing university majors, and professional exploration.

Commenting on the program, Her Highness Shaikha Zain bint Khalid Al Khalifa, Chairperson of the AlMabarrah AlKhalifia Foundation, said: “We continue to focus our efforts towards leaving a positive impact on the future of Bahraini youth, hence we strive to introduce initiatives that will hone the skills and competencies of future generations. The program acts as a bridge for young people to pave their way to success, and we aspire, through the “Watheq” program, to help students navigate a clear path to the next stage in their lives, enriching their educational and professional careers.”

- Advertisement -

This program came as a result of joint cooperation between AlMabarrah AlKhalifia Foundation and the National Bank of Bahrain. The bank supports “Watheq” under this partnership, stemming from its commitment to empowering the youth and encouraging a culture of learning and development among youth communities in Bahrain, beyond the scope of banking services.