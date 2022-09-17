AlMabarrah AlKhalifia Foundation wins HH Shaikh Isa bin Ali Al Khalifa Award

- Advertisement -

AlMabarrah AlKhalifia Foundation won first place within His Highness Shaikh Isa bin Ali Al Khalifa Award for ‘Best Institutional Voluntary Performance’ in the category of best performance for a pioneering development project, for the Rayaat scholarship program.

The program is one of the Foundation’s first initiatives, which was launched in 2011 with the aim of providing scholarships for university students, in addition to providing workshops and training programs that refine their skills and prepare them to enter the labor market.

The award was announced during a ceremony organized by the Good Word Society to honor the winners in the categories of Leading National Projects, Best Institutional Voluntary Performance at the level of private sector institutions.

Shaikha Lulwa bint Ahmed Al Khalifa, Member of the Board of Trustees of AlMabarrah AlKhalifia Foundation, received the award alongside employees.

This award reflects the Foundation’s excellent performance in implementing and introducing innovative national development initiatives and projects, and reiterates the success of the methodology and means adopted to achieve them.

The achievement also testifies to the advanced standards of these projects and its future impacts, in which specified goals will be achieved in line with the sustainable development goals. This highlights the Foundation’s commitment towards developing its business in accordance with the pillars of social responsibility and sustainability, in line with national goals.

The feat came after a comprehensive assessment that included evaluating institutional performance, the extent of application of governance principles, administrative and technical aspects, and the capabilities of planning implementation of development projects.

It also included standards of communication within the team, and partnership with community institutions from both sectors, as well as providing efficient human resources within the Foundation.

“It gives us great pleasure to have AlMabarrah AlKhalifia Foundation at the forefront of leading institutions in activating the national development action movement,” HH Shaikha Zain bint Khalid Al Khalifa, Chairperson of the Board of Trustees of AlMabarrah AlKhalifia Foundation, said.

“We are pleased that our efforts were crowned by winning His Highness Shaikh Isa bin Ali Al Khalifa Award for Best Institutional Performance. We would like to extend our sincere thanks to the Good Word Association for its tireless efforts to instill the values of volunteer work and community giving, which are generous acts that result in strengthening community partnerships.”

This award is held under the patronage of His Highness Shaikh Isa bin Ali Al Khalifa, Cabinet Affairs Ministry Undersecretary and Honorary President of the Good Word Society.

The award has witnessed a great turnout and interaction from many NGOs since its launch, and has contributed to highlighting the role of civil society organizations and documenting the leading national experiences undertaken in the field of voluntary and development work.