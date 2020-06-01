AlMabarrah AlKhalifia Foundation’s ‘100 Laptops’ initiative achieves tremendous success

AlMabarrah AlKhalifia Foundation has announced the success of its “100 Laptops” initiative after it contributed to providing 162 laptops for students, exceeding its initial target by 62 percent. The foundation had received 1,026 applications for a laptop.

The initiative aimed to facilitate the “remote learning” process for students and help them to continue their learning from home while following the precautionary measures, and to support education in Bahrain.

The “100 Laptops” initiative has contributed to the national efforts encouraging students to be more prepared and adaptive with the remote learning process under the current circumstances caused by the coronavirus.

The initiative also aimed to create a positive impact on society by emphasizing on the sense of social responsibility towards the Kingdom and its people, while influencing individuals and companies to participate in charitable works.

The initiative embodied the values of AlMabarrah AlKhalifia Foundation, which highlights the importance of education as a right for all and spreads the value of giving.

“We at AlMabarrah AlKhalifia Foundation, are thankful to His Highness Shaikh Khalifa bin Ali bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, Governor of the Southern Governorate, for his generous donation of 60 laptops, and to KPMG Fakhro for donating 50 laptops,” Her Highness Shaikha Zain bint Khalid Al Khalifa, Chairperson of the Board of Trustees of AlMabarrah AlKhalifia Foundation, said.

“We also appreciate the donation of nine laptops received from AbdulRahim Al Kooheji Foundation and three laptops received from Shaikha Dwa bint Khalid Al Khalifa. We value the contributors’ high sense of social responsibility and their interest in supporting initiatives that invest in the educational sector and the Kingdom’s bright future.”

The foundation is planning to launch new impactful initiatives for the youth, she added.

“We look forward to partnering with more institutions in the private sector to improve supporting the Kingdom’s future generations in achieving their future ambitions,” HH Shaikha Zain said.