AlMahroos and Daikin Cooperate to Launch State-of-the-art Solution Plaza

The authorized distributor of Daikin, AlMahroos, announced cooperation with Daikin, a leading global innovator and provider of advanced heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration (HVAC-R) products and solutions, to launch the Daikin Solution Plaza, the first of its kind state-of-the-art customer experience plaza in the Kingdom of Bahrain. The event took place on Monday 30th May at M.H. AlMahroos Headquarters in Salhiya, in the presence of Chairman & President of Daikin MEA, Mr. Masaaki Miyatake, Mr. Hasan AlMahroos, Chairman of M.H. AlMahroos and Mr. Yutaka Ikeda, First Secretary – Economic Cultural, PR Affairs from the Japanese Embassy in Bahrain, along with media representatives and other stakeholders.

The state-of-the-art plaza showcases Daikin’s cooling solutions, along with a range of products and services. Customers can visit the centre to enjoy a live experience of Daikin Inverter Technology, view various (HVAC-R) solutions of Daikin’s energy-saving and eco-friendly technologies, and benefit from the after-sales service support.