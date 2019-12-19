Thursday, December 19, 2019
Almoayyed Cricket Tournament

Almoayyed Inter-Departmental Cricket Tournament

The first ever Almoayyed Inter-Departmental Cricket Tournament was held on Friday, 6th December 2019 at the Golden Eagle Health Club (Gulf Air Club) in Salmabad. The tournament comprised of nine teams representing the different department at Y. K. Almoayyed & Sons (YKA).

The tournament was held in a round robin league format with the top two teams, YKA team and Ford team squaring off each other in the finals. The YKA team clinched the trophy in a closely fought final match. More than 150 people attended the event which comprised of members of the management and staff along with their friends and family members.

