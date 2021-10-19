Almoayyed Solar Promotes Environmental Preservation with Exclusive Pricing for Solar Panel Financing

Listen to this article now

Almoayyed Solar Company is partnering with the National Bank of Bahrain (NBB), to offer exclusive financing plans for its retail customers looking to make sustainable life choices by installing solar energy panels. The offer is designed to enable applicants within the Kingdom of Bahrain to contribute positively to the environmental preservation and enable renewable resources to be more readily available across the Kingdom.

The Solar Panel Financing coincides with Almoayyed Solar’s strategy to mobilise a national shift towards alternative clean energy solutions provided by the Company, reiterating its dedication towards efficient and reliable alternative methods of energy generation.

In partnership with NBB, Almoayyed Solar will extend exclusive offers to the Bank’s clients, whereby customers who wish to apply for financing will benefit from quick approvals, competitive interest rates, alongside zero processing fees and a 50% discount on insurance fees with a tenor of up to 7 years. The initiation of this project intends to pave the way for future partnerships with other banks within the Kingdom.

Commenting on the project, Mohammed Farouk Almoayyed, Chairman of Almoayyed International Group, stated: “As a leading solar panel provider, Almoayyed Solar Company seeks to encourage environmental conservation as an essential component towards the gradual shift to a more environmentally-conscious society. Alongside our collaboration with NBB, the Solar Panel Financing is amongst one of our many initiatives in which we aim to have solar panels readily available for our customers, offering dedicated maintenance teams and world-class aftercare services. With a focus on individual consumers, we hope to promote a more widespread awareness of the benefits of renewable resources and make them accessible to everyone.”

On his end, Subah Al Zayani, Chief Executive – Retail Banking at the National Bank of Bahrain, said: “We are very pleased to be partnering with Almoayyed Solar Company to provide exclusive financing on solar energy panels for our dear customers. We hope to increase awareness amongst our valued clients on the significant impact that this initiative will have on our community. We aspire to work side by side with more companies in the private sector in order to collectively preserve the environment and enrich the lives of future generations.”

Solar panel installation positively contributes towards decreasing the current impact on the environment, and installers will ultimately be able to reduce their costs in the long run as they receive a reduced electricity bill and gain an increase in the property value over time.