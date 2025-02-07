Alshaya Group achieves Great Place to Work Certification

Alshaya Group proudly announced its certification by Great Place to Work® Middle East, a global leader in workplace culture recognition, across all countries in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

This recognition is earned entirely by evaluating workplace culture from the perspective of the employee, offering a comprehensive picture of the internal health of an organisation, and is celebrated today with the announcement of Alshaya ranking as 19th in the 2025 Best Workplaces in KSA™️ List – with rankings for Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, and UAE to follow in February.

Employing 50,000 colleagues across 16 countries, Alshaya Group achieved this certification through an employee survey, resulting in a higher percentage of employees rating the Company as a “great place to work” compared to that of a typical company in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. The certification in all MENA countries that Alshaya operates builds on the company’s success in gaining the certification in KSA in 2024.

John Hadden, CEO at Alshaya Group said: “We are incredibly proud to achieve the Great Place to Work certification across all our markets in the MENA region. This is testament to the focus we have given to developing excellence in our workplace culture – in our offices, warehouses, stores, coffee shops and restaurants.

“By investing in the development, growth, and care of our colleagues, we have ensured that they have everything they need to continually focus on providing the great service to our customers that is synonymous with Alshaya.”

Great Place To Work is a global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviour’s proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

Michael Burchell, CEO of Great Place to Work® Middle East, said: “Congratulations to Alshaya for being recognized as one of the Best Workplaces in Kuwait™️, Oman™️, Bahrain™️, Qatar™️, KSA™️, and UAE™️. This incredible achievement highlights Alshaya’s commitment to building a workplace where employees feel valued, supported, and inspired to succeed.

“The company’s dedication to cultivating a positive culture across multiple countries is truly impressive. From empowering teams to driving innovation and achieving outstanding business milestones, Alshaya continues to set the standard for what’s possible when organisations put their people first. We’re honoured to help celebrate this well-deserved recognition.”

According to Great Place To Work® research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find excellent leadership at certified workplaces. Additionally, employees are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work and are twice as likely to be paid fairly and have a fair chance at promotion.