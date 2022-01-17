AlUla Design Award makes its debut at the Saudi Design Festival

Listen to this article now

In its inaugural edition, the AlUla Design Award (ADA) launched an Open Call, inviting Saudi, regional and international designers to deliver product concepts inspired by the heritage, nature and art of AlUla – a spectacular desertscape with an oasis, and the heart of the ancient Incense Road. More than 400 submissions were received and reviewed by an esteemed jury panel, tasked with selecting six winners of the award from each of the VIP Gifting and Commercial Retail categories.

AlUla Design Award will be presented in a special pavilion at the Saudi Design Festival in JAX District, Diriyah, Riyadh between January 10-29, 2022. The pavilion includes multiple sections for exploration: a sensory experience rich with the aesthetics and materiality of AlUla, an Inspired by AlUla presentation exhibiting previously-designed products, and the winners showcase that will reveal the journey of the participants in the competition.





The AlUla Design Award pavilion will also stage keynotes from experts and practitioners, and host the award ceremony happening on the 26th of January, 2022. The selected winners will have their designs produced and presented at AlUla’s cultural retail outlets and through a range of communication platforms.

Further details about the next cycle of AlUla Design Award will be presented in the closing ceremony on January 26, 2022.