AlUla Partners with Live Nation for Maraya

AlUla Development Company, a Public Investment Fund Company, has signed a three-year partnership agreement with Live Nation Arabia, the leading live entertainment company in the region, to manage operations at its Maraya venue, the largest mirrored building in the world offering a blend of architectural and natural beauty.

The agreement will cement the venue’s position as a premier entertainment hub hosting a wide range of events including concerts, cultural performances, exhibitions and conferences. Live Nation Arabia will also oversee a variety of operational functions at Maraya.

Situated in AlUla, Maraya seamlessly blends ancient heritage with modern luxury against the backdrop of the desert’s natural landscape and AlUla’s cultural significance, making it an extraordinary setting. The multi-purpose venue is equipped with a state-of-the-art theatre and expansive indoor and outdoor spaces that cater to a wide array of events. Renowned artists including Majid Al Mohandis, Mariah Carey, John Legend, Andrea Bocelli, Mohammed Abdo and Usher have graced its stage as well as numerous keynote speakers.

Fabien Toscano, CEO of AlUla Development Company, said: “We are excited about the next phase of our partnership with Live Nation Arabia. This collaboration signifies our commitment to preserving, enhancing and showcasing AlUla’s natural beauty and rich heritage. Maraya’s top-tier audio-visual facilities – combined with Live Nation’s international operational expertise – set the stage for unparalleled events and new standards for entertainment in the heart of AlUla.”

By partnering with Live Nation Arabia, AlUla Development Company aims to elevate Maraya into a unique entertainment destination that celebrates AlUla’s culture while attracting and investing in a global audience. Saudi Arabia also has one of the largest populations in the Middle East, with nearly two-thirds of Saudis under the age of 30, reinforcing the impact that investing in entertainment can have in the region.

President of Live Nation Arabia, James Craven, commented: “We look forward to partnering with AlUla Development Company to elevate Maraya into a world-class entertainment destination that attracts global audiences. This collaboration promises unforgettable experiences for both audiences and artists, pushing boundaries in live entertainment, and positioning Maraya as a must-visit venue for both locals and tourists.”