AlUla: Developing into a world-class equestrian hub

AlUla’s continuing development into a world-class hub for the equestrian sector has taken another leap forward with the announcement of strategic agreements between the Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU), and Italian equestrian training specialists Sistemaeventi.

The two Memorandums of Collaboration (MoC) coincided with the successful participation of members of the AlUla Endurance Team in the VIM Italian Endurance Championship 2023.

RCU’s MoC with the Italy-based equestrian training specialists Sistemaeventi will further enable the development of local horse riders to join AlUla’s Endurance Race team and become active members of the rapidly expanding endurance race community, regionally and beyond.

Sistemaeventi will provide high-level advisory, technical and professional assistance as well as highly trained horses to support the AlUla team’s participation in competitions and events held under the umbrella of the International Equestrian Federation (EFI), including the Endurance World Championship. Expert trainers will be on hand to boost both interest and participation among the community, raising their capabilities while promoting AlUla as a best-in-class destination for horse lovers.

“We are delighted to welcome Sistemaeventi to our growing stable of international partners. Their combined expertise will help in the ongoing development of the sector in AlUla, allowing us to tap into their unrivalled knowledge of the sporting landscape and success of AlUla’s growing equestrian sector,” Royal Commission for AlUla head of sports executive programme Zaid Alsuhaibani said.

“Seeing members of the AlUla Endurance Team compete in the VIM Italian Endurance Championship was a proud moment for the sector and helped to showcase its growth on the global stage, further highlighting AlUla as a dynamic destination for the global equestrian community alongside its successful hosting of polo tournaments, exciting endurance events and more,” he added.