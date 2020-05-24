Always Banish Negative Thoughts from Mind by Dhananjay Mahadev Datar

The decade of 1995 gave a strange turn to my life. I describe that period with the borrowed title of a movie- The good, the bad and the ugly. The good part of it was I got a loving wife and two adorable children and the first award of my life for business excellence. My business expanded, bestowing prosperity upon me. The bad part was that I neglected the work-life balance and as a result my health deteriorated. But the ugly part was that I suffered acute acidity, back pains, anxiety and depression. Negative thoughts led me to stand at the door of death.

It all started with an accident. In 1996, I, along with my wife and one-year-old son, had gone to India to attend the marriage ceremony of a close relative. On the return journey a truck unexpectedly hit our car and I underwent a head injury. By God’s grace and immediate medical treatment I survived, but the smash on my head caused a fluid imbalance in my brain due to which I suffered anxiety for next 5 years. I was also suffering from other different ailments mentioned above. No medications or therapies were working and day-by-day I became frustrated. Negative thoughts and depression gripped my mind so much that I began thinking about death all the time. The back pain wouldn’t allow me to sit straight even for an hour. Every day I would cry holding my wife and children together thinking what would happen to them if I met death suddenly.

Someone advised me to meet a counsellor. I took appointment of a British old lady counsellor. When she heard me, she exclaimed, “Young man, you have a loving family and profit making business. Why are you thinking about death in such youth?” When she realized that I was not fully convinced, she told me her story. She said, “I was in an accident like you a decade ago. It was so severe that I almost lost my life. When I was admitted to hospital, the doctors were unsure about saving me, but somehow a miracle happened. I woke up from coma and underwent 7 surgeries on different parts of my body. Even today I have to take physiotherapy sessions regularly. Now I am in my seventies. Still I have a strong desire to live life more and happily. If I have that passion in an old age, why don’t you have that young man?” The lady pushed her sleeve back and showed her arm to me. I was terrified to see it full of stitches everywhere. The lady patted my shoulder affectionately and asked me to think positively. She also advised me to consult a psychiatrist for a proper medical treatment. I started taking medications and in a month got relief from depression and nightmares.

Friends, I urge everyone to banish negative thoughts from your mind forever. Instead fill it with enthusiasm and creativity to live a happy life.

By: Dhananjay Mahadev Datar, CMD, Al Adil Group, UAE, Bahrain, Oman, Saudi Arabia & India.