Alzayani Investments Backs Bahrain’s Night Races

As part of the Rashid Equestrian and Horseracing Club’s (REHC) ongoing efforts to enhance partnerships with local and international companies and institutions, the Club has signed a sponsorship agreement with Alzayani Investments Group for the 2024-2025 horseracing season. The agreement was signed by Mr. Zayed R. Alzayani, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Alzayani Investments Group, and Mr. Yusuf Osama Buheji, CEO of REHC.

Marking the occasion, Mr. Alzayani expressed the Group’s pride in being a sponsor of horseracing season at REHC. He emphasized the Group’s commitment to supporting the sport, which is experiencing remarkable growth under the leadership of His Highness Shaikh Isa bin Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Chairman of the High Committee of REHC. Mr. Alzayani affirmed that this sponsorship will contribute to the success of the racing program and further enhance the Kingdom of Bahrain’s reputation as a premier international horseracing destination.

For his part, Mr. Buheji welcomed the partnership and highlighted that Alzayani Investments Group’s sponsorship will bolster efforts to develop horseracing both locally and internationally. He emphasized that the Club is steadily progressing towards strengthening its international presence by hosting major races and events and expanding its network of partners and sponsors. Mr. Buheji added that the Club’s management also plans to continue this growth by enhancing the racecourse infrastructure to meet the highest international standards in the horseracing industry.