AMA SCHOOL TRANSFORMS TO “BRITUS INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL”

AMA International School (“AMA”) announced that it has rebranded to Britus International School (the “School”) after receiving the necessary approvals from the Ministry of Education (MOE).

The school is part of the portfolio of Britus Education (Britus), the education investment platform managed by GFH Financial Group (“GFH” or “The Group”). The move supports Britus’ strategy to continue the transformation of its education assets across its existing portfolio as well as plans to grow the Britus brand, which operates more than 8 private schools in the region including Al-Olaya in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Al-Murabaa, Al- Rowda, Al- Fayhaa and Al-Takhasosi, AMA in the Kingdom of Bahrain, The Sheffield Private School in Dubai, and British International School in Tunis.

In line with Britus’ ongoing commitment to building a world-class portfolio of education assets across the GCC region, it is undertaking comprehensive actions to enhance and upgrade education systems and to make quality education affordable to all segments of the community with an emphasis on K-12 learning and also special needs education.

Commenting, Mrs. Fatema Kamal, Acting CEO of Britus Education, said, “We’re delighted to announce our new brand in the Kingdom of Bahrain. AMA has always been one of our most important acquisitions and we have and continue to invest in its enhancement and the embedding of our ethos and culture into the School. This is also another important milestone marking the further expansion of the Britus brand in the region. With the rebranding behind us, we are now working on further key enhancements by embracing digital transformation of the School’s academic programmes, curriculums, processes and human resources to ensure our students have access to the best resources, facilities and learning tools available in the market today.”

Britus Education has a portfolio of K-12 schools located across the MENA region. Its strategy focuses on identifying and investing in high quality schools that are capable of being further improved, have strong existing student capacity with room for additional growth and fee structures that are affordable to the fast-expanding mid-market.