Amana takes over management of Wadi Al Sail Mall

Listen to this article now

Amana Property Management (Amana), a premier property management consultancy, has signed an agreement with the Bahrain Defence Force (BDF) Military Consumer & Economics Association to take over the management of Wadi Al Sail Mall in West Riffa. Amana will be responsible for all property management functions, including leasing, collections, facilities management, and marketing, with the overall aim of introducing new concepts and services to better serve the local community.

- Advertisement -

The 14,000 sqm property features a mix of F&B, fashion, retail, fitness, entertainment, and services. It is anchored by key tenants Carrefour, Cineco, Batelco, Starbucks, and Bath & Body Works.

Amana General Manager, Waleed Adel Ali said, “Amana assists clients with the continuous development of their properties to help them achieve their potential and maximise returns. Through applying research and analysis methodologies, we aim to improve Wadi Al Sail Mall’s tenancy mix by introducing new concepts and services that will make it a more appealing proposition for residents in the mall’s catchment area.”

BDF Military Consumer & Economic Association General Manager, Brigadier Sameer Showaiter added, “Amana brings a wealth of expertise and a highly experienced team to the management of Wadi Al Sail Mall, which will help us achieve our strategic objectives of increasing footfall. Already an important lifestyle destination for surrounding communities, the mall offers an upscale family-oriented environment for shopping, dining, and leisure.”

Amana’s services include property management, facility management, and asset management. Its comprehensive suite of solutions includes property leasing and marketing, collections, destination management, activation of land banks, and revitalisation plans, among others.