‘Amazing taste of Thailand’ opens

‘Amazing taste of Thailand’ festival was inaugurated at Al Jazira supermarket in Zinj. Thai Ambassador HE Thanis Na Songkhla cut the ribbon to open the festival in presence of Philippines Ambassador HE Alfonso Ver, Indonesian Ambassador HE Nur Syahrir Rahardjo , Dawani Group Chairman Mr. Abdul Hussain Dawani and group General Manager Mr. Ujjal Kumar Mukherjee.

HE Thanis Na Songkhla led the delegation on a tour of the supermarket showcasing Thai ready to consume products, fresh fruits from Thailand. The festival will be hosting live cooking demos from selected Thai restaurants in Bahrain which runs until September 5th.

The event is organised under the Department of International Trade promotion, Ministry of commerce Thailand and the Thai trade centre in Dubai.