AmCham Bahrain looks to boost trade ties with Florida

Trade missions to Florida, US and meetings with key stakeholders are planned following a successful visit by US Senator Rick Scott to Bahrain.

A member-exclusive event hosted by the American Chamber of Commerce in Bahrain (AmCham Bahrain) featured Senator Scott sharing his experiences as a former Florida Governor and a business owner and committing to promoting a stronger relationship between the Florida and Bahrain.

He also expressed optimism for future collaborations and growth in bilateral trade, harnessing the potential for mutual prosperity and shared success.

Held at The Westin, City Centre Bahrain, the reception was attended by the senator’s wife Ann Scott, US Ambassador Steven Bondy, AmCham director-board members led by president Qays Zu’bi, AmCham business community members and the US Embassy team.

Mr Zubi highlighted the significant growth in Bahrain-US bilateral trade reaching $2.8 billion in 2022, reflecting a commendable growth rate of 12 per cent over two years, January 2021–December 2022. He emphasised the importance of connecting members of the AmCham business community with Mr Scott to explore avenues for collaboration, promote bilateral trade, and overcome obstacles that hinder economic cooperation.

Ambassador Bondy applauded the efforts of AmCham Bahrain in promoting bilateral trade and investment relations.