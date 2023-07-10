AmCham Bahrain organized a special event to welcome U.S. Senator Rick Scott and discuss Bilateral Business Interests

- Advertisement -

The American Chamber of Commerce in Bahrain (AmCham Bahrain) organized a member-exclusive event to welcome U.S. Senator, Rick Scott, from the State of Florida to the Kingdom of Bahrain. The event took place at The Westin, City Centre Bahrain. The reception provided a unique forum to align the business interests of the State of Florida and the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The President of AmCham Bahrain, Mr. Qays Zu’bi, delivered a warm welcome to all distinguished guests—U.S. Senator Rick Scott; the Senator’s wife, Mrs. Ann Scott; the U.S. Ambassador to Bahrain, Steven Bondy; esteemed members of the AmCham Board of Directors; honored members of the U.S. Embassy team; and members of the AmCham business community. He emphasized the importance of connecting members of the AmCham business community with U.S. Senator Rick Scott to explore avenues for collaboration, promote bilateral trade, and overcome obstacles that hinder economic cooperation. Mr. Zu’bi highlighted the significant growth in trade between Bahrain and the United States, with bilateral trade reaching $2.8 billion in 2022, reflecting a commendable growth rate of 12% over two years, January 2021 – December 2022. He stressed the need to foster an increased business climate between the State of Florida and the Kingdom of Bahrain.

U.S. Senator Rick Scott shared his experiences in building relationships to achieve economic development. Drawing from his extensive background as a former Governor of Florida and a business owner, Senator Scott expressed his commitment to promoting a stronger relationship between the State of Florida and Bahrain. He offered his support in organizing trade missions in Florida and facilitating meetings with key stakeholders, leveraging his network and expertise.

Ambassador Steven Bondy applauded the efforts of AmCham Bahrain in promoting trade and investment relations between Bahrain and the United States. He emphasized the strategic priorities of the US Embassy, including building a strong naval relationship. The Ambassador recognized the value of Senator Scott’s advocacy in elevating Bahrain’s profile in Washington and furthering the bilateral relationship.

The member-exclusive event organized by AmCham Bahrain provided an exceptional platform for dialogue, collaboration, and networking. Participants expressed optimism for future collaborations and growth in bilateral trade, harnessing the potential for mutual prosperity and shared success.

About AmCham Bahrain:

The American Chamber of Commerce in Bahrain (AmCham Bahrain) is a non-profit, non-governmental organization that represents the interests of American businesses and promotes trade and investment between the United States and Bahrain. It serves as a platform for American companies operating in Bahrain and Bahraini companies with ties to the United States.

AmCham Bahrain works to create a favorable business environment and strengthen commercial ties between the two countries. It provides a range of services and resources to its members, including networking opportunities, advocacy, business development support, and access to information and market intelligence.