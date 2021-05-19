“American Film Showcase” organized by BACA and the American Embassy in Manama

Bahrain Authority for Culture and Antiquities, in cooperation with the United States Embassy in the Kingdom of Bahrain, is organizing the “American Film Showcase”, which will be held from 25 to 31 May, via the electronic platform. “Eventive “. The audience interested in movies can watch the week’s shows by registering through BACA website www.culture.gov.bh.

The American Film Showcase brings award-winning contemporary American documentaries, independent fiction films, and documentary know-how to audiences around the world, offering a view of American society and culture as seen by independent filmmakers. The Showcase, which is funded by the Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs at the U.S. Department of State, is produced by the University of Southern California School of Cinematic Arts (SCA). It highlights the value of film in fostering understanding and cooperation, dialogue and debate.

The American Film Showcase starts with “The Dominican Dream” by Jonathan Hook, which is a portrait of the Dominican immigrants of New York in the ’80s and ’90s, seen through a loving family whose youngest son, Felipe Lopez, became the top ranked high school basketball player in the nation and was hailed as “The Dominican Michael Jordan”. Embraced as an immigrant hero, then cast aside as an American failure, Felipe Lopez would eventually find happiness not as a basketball player, but as the man he was always meant to be.The screening of the film will be followed by a live discussion session with the famous basketball player Felipe Lopez and film director Jonathan Hook.

The showcase then presents the “Making the Waves” film by Midge Costin, which reveals the hidden power of sound in cinema, introduces us to the unsung heroes who create it, and features insights from legendary directors with whom they collaborate.

It also showcases the documentary “Cinemability, by the filmmaker Jenni Gold which explores disability storylines in film, television, and advertising to see if the media has helped societal inclusion for people with disabilities.Then, there will be the documentary series “Make it work” which is a four-part documentary series that focuses on stories of innovation via science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) in America ranging from elementary kids of various backgrounds to the most successful entrepreneurs in the country.

The list of screened movies also includes the movie “Attla” which tells the gripping but little-known story of George Attla, a charismatic Alaska Native dogsled racer who, with one good leg and fierce determination, became a legendary sports hero in Northern communities around the world.

After that, the showcase presents “She Did That”, an uplifting documentary that explores the passionate pursuits of Black women and their entrepreneurship journeys. Executive produced by Renae Bluitt, the film offers an intimate peek inside the truths, trials, and triumphs of beloved entrepreneurs who continuously raise the glass ceiling for future generations.

Finally, the showcase presents “Moonlight Sonata: Deafness in Three Movements”, which tells the visceral and intimate story of a deaf boy growing up, a deaf man growing old and perhaps the world’s most famous deaf person, Ludwig van Beethoven, who crafted a sonata that would resonate across time and cultures. Told from Irene’s perspective with 80 years of home movies, verité footage, original animation and sound design, their lives weave an intergenerational, inter-era tale of deafness that explores loss and, more importantly, what we discover when we push beyond it.

For more information about registration, timing of the screenings, please visit BACA’s official website onwww.culture.gov.bh.