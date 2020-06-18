American University of Bahrain launches AWS Academy Cloud Foundations Course through Distance Learning

The American University of Bahrain (AUBH) has launched its Amazon Web Services (AWS) Academy course in cloud computing through distance learning, responding to a need in the market amidst Covid-19. The AWS Academy Cloud Foundations course is an introduction to cloud computing concepts which can be applied across a multitude of industries. Ideally suited to individuals who are looking to take their technology skills to the next level, participants will be taught core cloud services, security, architecture, pricing, and support through hands-on labs, video content and instructor-led training. The course is open to AUBH Students and the public.

AUBH became an AWS Academy member institution in January 2020, and an AWS Academy accredited educator from the AUBH faculty delivers the course. AWS Academy provides the cloud computing curriculum that prepares students to pursue industry-recognized certifications and in-demand cloud jobs.

Ms. Sameera Alatawi, Director of Information Technology at AUBH, commented, “The cloud courses offered by AWS Academy are respected globally. We are very pleased to collaborate with AWS Academy to offer their courses to our students to prepare them for the workplace and to individuals looking to enhance their portfolio and skillset. After students complete the course, they can go on to take the AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner exam, giving them the edge in today’s tech-centric job market.”

The introduction of the AWS Academy Cloud Foundations course comes after AUBH announced that its admission process has opened and is proceeding as normal for the 2020-2021 academic year. The University also communicated that measures are in place to assist GCC students who have decided not to return to their international studies due to the COVID-19 pandemic, having also previously waived the seat reservation fee for them. In light of the current situation, AUBH is evaluating applications on a case-by-case basis. Students are able to begin the application process even with delays in supporting documentation, which will be accepted once ready.

AUBH offers programs in Colleges of Business and Management, Engineering, and Architecture and Design. AUBH’s purpose-built campus in Riffa is a second home to a new caliber of students, nurtured and mentored by hand-picked faculty with the best international and local expertise. As the first American-style University in Bahrain, AUBH takes a unique approach to learning, going beyond imparting knowledge to giving students access to real world scenarios and practical case-based learning. Complete with the latest in learning technology, Library, labs, and a Sports Center, the Campus is alive with the buzz of academic and extra-curricular life, amongst a multi-cultural student body.