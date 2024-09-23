AMH Hosts Successful Pediatrics Symposium

- Advertisement -

The American Mission Hospital (AMH) successfully concluded its third annual Pediatrics Symposium on Saturday, September 14th. The one-day event focused on “Promoting Best Practices in Pediatrics: Newborns to Adolescents” and attracted over 200 participants, including doctors, nurses, and medical students from various hospitals across Bahrain.

Renowned experts in pediatric medicine delivered insightful presentations on a wide range of topics, including adolescent health, newborn care, and childhood diseases. A post-symposium workshop on Point-of-Care Ultrasound (POCUS) provided participants with valuable practical training and hands-on experience. The symposium showcased AMH’s commitment to advancing pediatric care and improving healthcare outcomes in Bahrain.

Dr. George Cheriyan, the hospital’s Corporate CEO and Chief Medical Officer, stated, “The symposium provided an excellent platform for pediatricians to enhance their knowledge and skills, ultimately benefiting the health and well-being of children in our community.”

The American Mission Hospital continues to be a leading healthcare provider in Bahrain, offering comprehensive pediatric care and contributing to the overall health and development of the nation’s youth.