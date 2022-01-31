Amoayyed Motors Celebrates 40 Years with Ford and Unveils Newly Refurbished Showroom

Listen to this article now

Almoayyed Motors, Ford’s distributor in Bahrain, celebrated 40 years of partnership with the Ford Motor Company by unveiling its newly refurbished showroom on Sitra Island, Bahrain.

Almoayyed Motors, which became the first authorized Ford dealership in the Middle East in 1982, also celebrated a successful 2021. Sales were 32% higher than 2020, with the dealership selling 48% more vehicles than its annual sales target.

“For four decades, Almoayyed Motors has been an exceptional partner to Ford in the region, always receptive to adopting and implementing Ford processes, policies and go-to market strategies across sales, marketing and customer satisfaction,” said Chris Noel, Managing Director, Ford Middle East.

“Product quality is a key reason that customers keep coming to Ford. We aim to treat our customers like family, and this new look and feel for Almoayyed Motors’ Ford showroom directly contributes to this feeling. We were more than happy to support our valuable Bahrain partner through this process of change, in line with our Ford+ vision.

“We look forward to many more years working alongside Almoayyed Motors as our valued, trusted partner in Bahrain.”

Completed at an approximate cost of $1 million, the refurbished three-story showroom spans 1,000 square meters and can accommodate up to 22 nameplates per floor.

Speaking at the inauguration of the new facility, Farouk Almoayyed, Chairman, YK Almoayyed & Sons, said, “Almoayyed Motors is committed to providing a best-in-class customer experience, and this was the primary motivation behind this refurbishment project. Our redesigned, more aesthetically pleasing space offers an enhanced stage upon which to showcase the recently launched Ford Bronco, Mustang GT350m, and to welcome the upcoming all-new Ranger and the all-new Territory.”