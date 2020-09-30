Wednesday, September 30, 2020
Mall of Dilmunia

Four Square brings an Immersive 3D Visual Experience at the Mall of Dilmunia!

Four Square Media & Display Solutions Co brings to Bahrain an immersive experience at The Mall of Dilmunia!

Four Square was founded in the year 2014 by Mr. Jaideep Narindra, with the aim of providing businesses with a dynamic digital solution in keeping up with global trends. Over the years, the company has gone from strength to strength and is proud to cater to most businesses across the GCC.

Their latest vibrant state of the art digital experience can be found at the Mall of Dilmunia with a one of a kind 3D visual presented by the largest 8K panoramic ceiling LED screen in the region. As shoppers explore the mall, they get to enjoy a 360° digital experience with customized LED screens, in and around the aquarium and entertainment areas.

Don’t miss out on the labor of love put in by Team Four Square at the Mall of Dilmunia and experience the magic unfold!

Previous articleNSSA announces NASA SpaceApps Challenge

RELATED ARTICLES

PR This Week

STAR Quiz Challenge 2020 resurfaces in an all-new avatar

Calling all quiz enthusiasts... the wait is over! Star Plus, the region’s leading television channel, is proud to announce the commencement of the 10th...
Read more
PR This Week

Batelco’s Initiative to Waive 500 SME’s Broadband Bills for Three Months Much Appreciated by Business Sector

A number of business owners have extended their appreciation to Batelco for the financial support towards their fixed internet cost for 3 months in...
Read more
PR This Week

Gulf Air proudly resumes direct flights to and from Saudi Arabia

Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, proudly announces the resumption of its direct flights to and from the Kingdom of...
Read more
PR This Week

Business ventures from Thailand continues in The Kingdom of Bahrain

Since the outbreak of Covid-19 that has unleash an economic downfall, Thai business collaborations continues, expanding business ties between The Kingdom of BAHRAIN AND...
Read more
PR This Week

The Sustainable Energy Authority, and Rashid Equestrian & Horse Racing Club Signs MoU in the field of Renewable Energy

Dr Abdul Hussein bin Ali Mirza, Chairman of the Sustainable Energy Authority, and Sheikh Salman bin Rashid Al Khalifa, Executive Director of the Rashid...
Read more
PR This Week

Gulf Air Resumes Direct Flights to Amman

Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, announces that it has resumed its direct flights to and from Amman’s Queen Alia...
Read more

MOST READ

HH Shaikh Nasser says Hussain Al Rashid is a “True Champion” and an “Example to Follow”

Inside Bahrain
HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Representative of His Majesty the King for Humanitarian Work and Youth Affairs has published a video on his...
Read more
Inside Bahrain

NSSA announces NASA SpaceApps Challenge

The National Space Science Agency (NSSA) has announced its online registration for university and high school students to participates in the NASA Space App...
Wheels and Gears

The All New E-Class: More Intelligent and Sportier than ever before

The all-new 2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Sedan has now arrived in the Kingdom of Bahrain. First unveiled at The Avenues – Bahrain, the 2021 E-Class...
PR This Week

Gulf Air Resumes Direct Flights to Amman

Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, announces that it has resumed its direct flights to and from Amman’s Queen Alia...
Inside Bahrain

BeAware App to offer coronavirus PCR test certificate service

The Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA) Chief Executive, Mohammed Ali Al Qaed announced that the “BeAware Bahrain” App will begin providing a Real Time...
iGA

UoB Students Can Pay for Courses and Buy Textbooks Online Via Bahrain.bh!

A busy academic year ahead, compounded with the pressures of maintaining social distancing, may find some students feeling overwhelmed. Such challenges have been a...
Inside Bahrain

Bahraini hero Hamza Kooheji beats Aidan James and edges closer to a BRAVE CF title shot

Bahrain’s own Hamza Kooheji earned perhaps the biggest victory of his career as he walked away with a split decision win over Aidan James,...
PR This Week

STAR Quiz Challenge 2020 resurfaces in an all-new avatar

Calling all quiz enthusiasts... the wait is over! Star Plus, the region’s leading television channel, is proud to announce the commencement of the 10th...
Inside Bahrain

REACH Behavior and Development Center opened

Cabinet Affairs Minister Mohammed bin Ibrahim Al Mutawa has inaugurated the "REACH Behavior and Development Center for Children with Autism and Developmental Delay", the...
Inside Bahrain

BRAVE CF and BTEA partner for Kombat Kingdom series

BRAVE Kombat Federation, the biggest sports-brand in Bahraini history, is partnered up with the Bahrain Tourism & Exhibitions Authority to showcase to BRAVE Nation...
Inside Bahrain

Bahrain’s presence in the European Market to Achieve The Kingdom 2030 Vision

HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Representative of His Majesty the King for Humanitarian Work and Youth Affairs has received, in the presence...
Inside Arabia

“Thailand & Middle East Jewelry Trade: Strengthening the Bond”

Thai Trade Centre Dubai under The Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), Thailand Ministry of Commerce in partner with The New Jewellery International Group...
PR This Week

Gulf Air proudly resumes direct flights to and from Saudi Arabia

Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, proudly announces the resumption of its direct flights to and from the Kingdom of...
PR This Week

Business ventures from Thailand continues in The Kingdom of Bahrain

Since the outbreak of Covid-19 that has unleash an economic downfall, Thai business collaborations continues, expanding business ties between The Kingdom of BAHRAIN AND...
PR This Week

Four Square brings an Immersive 3D Visual Experience at the Mall of Dilmunia!

Four Square Media & Display Solutions Co brings to Bahrain an immersive experience at The Mall of Dilmunia! Four Square was founded in the year...
© GO ALIVE MEDIA
MORE STORIES
NSSA NASA SpaceApps

NSSA announces NASA SpaceApps Challenge

BeAware PCR Test

BeAware App to offer coronavirus PCR test certificate service

Star Quiz

STAR Quiz Challenge 2020 resurfaces in an all-new avatar

Made in Bahrain

Launch of the “Made in Bahrain” initiative and Broadcasting Chinese Macau...