Four Square brings an Immersive 3D Visual Experience at the Mall of Dilmunia!

Four Square Media & Display Solutions Co brings to Bahrain an immersive experience at The Mall of Dilmunia!

Four Square was founded in the year 2014 by Mr. Jaideep Narindra, with the aim of providing businesses with a dynamic digital solution in keeping up with global trends. Over the years, the company has gone from strength to strength and is proud to cater to most businesses across the GCC.

Their latest vibrant state of the art digital experience can be found at the Mall of Dilmunia with a one of a kind 3D visual presented by the largest 8K panoramic ceiling LED screen in the region. As shoppers explore the mall, they get to enjoy a 360° digital experience with customized LED screens, in and around the aquarium and entertainment areas.

Don’t miss out on the labor of love put in by Team Four Square at the Mall of Dilmunia and experience the magic unfold!