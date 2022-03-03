An Italian adventure begins

Listen to this article now

The Gulf Hotel Bahrain Convention & Spa announced the reopening of the country’s beloved Italian restaurant – La Pergola.

La Pergola opened at the Gulf Hotel Bahrain Convention and Spa, in the year 1985. The restaurant delivers a composition of Italian dishes, combined with innovation and tradition, complementing the outlet’s contemporary elegance. La Pergola’s menu is prepared with the highest quality ingredients, a number of which are produced daily in-house. Every hand rolled pasta, kneaded dough and unique sauce is a labor of talent and love. An excellent choice of fresh pasta and pizza dishes ensures that La Pergola retains its status as one of Bahrain’s best Italian hot spots.

As of February 15, 2022, the restaurant has officially reopened its doors to the guests, with Chef Massimo and team on a path to greater culinary heights. Born in Versilia, Tuscany, Chef Massimo is well reputed for both traditional and homely cooking styles. Adapting his love for Italian culinary arts from his grandmother, he set out on a journey to recreate the beloved dishes from his childhood. London, France, Lebanon, Switzerland, Saudi Arabia and now Bahrain are all witnesses to his amazing gastronomic creations.