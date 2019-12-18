As per yogic philosophy the fifth of the five layers, or sheaths, of the body, referred to as the pancha koshas, is known as Anandamaya Kosha. Ananda in Sanskrit means bliss and kosha means sheath. Anandamaya kosha is the bliss body and is said to be the most spiritual and subtle of the five layers.

Anandamaya kosha is the person’s true nature lying beneath all of the illusions. It is considered to be the part responsible for unconditional love and complete unity with all living beings.

All the other four layers are interconnected and interrelated and act as a cover for this innermost layer: the bliss body. Anandamaya kosha encompasses not the feeling of bliss, but rather, the experience of bliss. Bliss can be thought of as a steady state of being no matter what circumstances arise. Mostly the bliss state is experienced in sporadic moments but with practice, can remain for longer periods. Anandamaya is still a sheath which when peeled away reveals our very centre or the Atman which is pure consciousness.

Anandamaya is truly experienced only when we are able to peel away the illusions of each sheath to reveal our true nature. It can be experienced in those moments when you are fully immersed in the work that you are doing and no longer need to separate yourself from the experience.eg an artist absorbed in his painting, a carpenter in his craft, a student in studying, oblivious to the external world.

If one makes efforts to reach this sheath it is futile as for it can be achieved only when we release any mental efforts. Anandamaya is not the mind for it is a deeper experience which cannot be explained unless felt. Children absorbed in play or in the present moment are in the blissful state of Anandamaya.

Namaste!

Neelanjana Bharadwaj

Yoga Expert

[email protected]

Instagram: – yoga_me_and_more