Anil Kapoor Launches Festive Season Offers from Malabar Gold & Diamonds

- Advertisement -

Malabar Gold & Diamonds, the 6th largest jewellery retailer globally with over 360 showrooms across 13 countries, has announced their much-awaited festive season offers. Malabar Gold & Diamonds brand ambassador and Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor unveiled the offers. Adding more sparkle to the numerous celebrations in the season, customers can get assured gold coins with their gold & diamond jewellery purchases. Malabar Gold & Diamonds has also unveiled their Festive Edition collection, a stunning array of exclusive jewellery designs in gold, diamond and precious gems, designed to be an alluring attraction to customers. The limited period offer can be availed across all Malabar Gold & Diamonds showrooms till the 2nd November 2024.

For every diamond or precious gem jewellery purchase worth BD 500 customers will get free 1gm Gold Coin and for diamond and precious gem jewellery purchase worth BD 300 they will be eligible for ½ gm Gold Coin.

The Festive edition of jewellery that the brand has unveiled presents jewellery lovers with an enthralling array of designs in gold, diamond and precious gem jewellery. The special design has been made available across a wide range of sub-brands such as Mine, Era, Precia, Viraaz, Ethnix and Divine, comprising of 22k gold, diamonds and precious gem jewellery. Elegant designs crafted in contemporary fashion have also been introduced in the 18K gold category.

“Our customers eagerly anticipate the special offers we introduce each festive season, and this year is no exception. With every purchase from our exquisite diamond jewellery collection, we’re delighted to gift free gold coins, allowing our customers to celebrate with grandeur and joy. In line with our campaign tagline – Malabar With You in All Celebrations, our exclusive offers and stunning range of designs are a testament to Malabar Gold & Diamonds’ unwavering commitment to being a part of our customers’ cherished moments. Having our brand ambassador Anil Kapoor launch the offers was an added joy for us” said Mr. Shamlal Ahamed, Managing Director – International Operations at Malabar Gold & Diamonds.