Annual Bahrain Heritage Festival inaugurated

On behalf of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Isa bin Salman Education Charitable Trust, His Highness Shaikh Isa bin Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa inaugurated the 29th Annual Bahrain Heritage Festival, titled “Ramadan Traditions”, at Souq Al Baraha – Diyar Al Muharraq.

HH Shaikh Isa bin Salman highlighted the Kingdom’s rich cultural heritage, positioning Bahrain as a significant global cultural heritage destination.

HH Shaikh Isa in Salman noted the unwavering support of His Majesty the King and His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, to the Kingdom’s culture and antiquities sector.

His Highness expressed his delight upon inaugurating the 29th Annual Bahrain Heritage Festival, on behalf of His Majesty the King, adding that HM the King’s ongoing patronage strengthens the Kingdom’s cultural heritage and highlighted the importance of passing traditions to future generations.

Speaking as part of this year’s theme “Ramadan Traditions”, His Highness emphasised that the traditions followed in the Kingdom of Bahrain during the holy month of Ramadan centre around values of unity, discipline, kindness and compassion.

For his part, the President of Bahrain Authority for Culture and Antiquities (BACA), Shaikh Khalifa bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, highlighted HM the King’s ongoing support of the Kingdom’s cultural heritage sector.

Shaikh Khalifa bin Ahmed further noted HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister’s efforts in support of the sector, contribute toward the Kingdom’s broader economic and social development.

Shaikh Khalifa bin Ahmed concluded by extending his gratitude to HH Shaikh Isa bin Salman, for inaugurating the event.

The 29th Annual Bahrain Heritage Festival aims to highlight the Kingdom of Bahrain’s Ramadan customs, identity, culture and heritage. The event includes a market selling various locally made products, through the ‘Made in Bahrain’ initiative, supported by the BACA.

A number of senior officials also attended the inauguration.